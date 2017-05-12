State Commission: Work on clarifying list of missing persons nears completion

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Work is being completed to clarify the list of missing persons in order to fulfill the tasks assigned to the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan in connection with the search for persons missing during the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report was told in the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that citizens who did not apply to the state commission on registration of their relatives who were missing during the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should inform the Working Group as soon as possible.