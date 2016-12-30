State Commission: We conduct joint measures with international organizations to take back Azerbaijani soldier's corpse from Armenians

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People is carrying out measures together with relevant international organizations in regard with return of the corpse of serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, soldier Gurbanov Chingiz Salman, martyred in the battle to prevent sabotage and subversive actions of intelligence group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to violate the state border of Azerbaijan yesterday.

Report informs citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

It was noted that additional information will be provided to the public.

The State Commission said that during the actions, the Armenian side once again clearly demonstrated disrespect to the norms of international humanitarian law and posted photos of the body of Azerbaijani soldier through its media, used abusive language to the Azerbaijani people and the soldier: "By these actions, the Armenian side used this case for their dirty deeds and clearly demonstrated its inhumanity. This step is gross violation of the requirements of the Geneva Conventions dated August 12, 1949, which is also joined by Armenia. We state that Armenian leadership bears entire responsibility for these actions contrary to international law".