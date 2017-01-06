State commission: We call international organizations to take necessary steps to return corpse of Azerbaijani serviceman

"This fact once again proves that Armenian side tries to neglect humanitarian aspect of the incident, win time to get political dividend and take action counting on domestic public opinion."

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Appropriate state entities continue joint necessary efforts aimed at returning body of soldier of Azerbaijan Military Forces Gurbanov Chingiz Salman oglu martyred during chasing an enemy after armed clash while rebuffing provocative action of diversion team of Armenian Armed Forces trying to violate Azerbaijan state border.

Report was informed in press service of State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

State Commission says that despite one week passed since the incident, appropriate structures of Armenia keep silence and refuse to react to sensitive humanitarian problem: “This fact once again proves that Armenian side tries to neglect humanitarian aspect of the incident, win time to get political dividend and take action counting on domestic public opinion”.

State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Azerbaijan Republic calls appropriate international organizations to take necessary action to force Armenia to stop inhuman action, respect requirements of Geneva Convention and return body of Azerbaijani serviceman.