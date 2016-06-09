State Commission: 'The woman that passed through Armenian territory is mentally ill'

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of a joint investigation of the Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People, relevant international organizations and government agencies, the identity of Azerbaijani citizen, who crossed into the territory of the Republic of Armenia on June 7, 2016, has been revealed.

Report was told in the State Commission, she is a resident of Arabachi village of Gadabay region, Alakbarova Gatiba Ibrahim born in 1977.

It was revealed that, Alakbarova Gatiba is at the dispensary registration of Gazakh region psychiatric hospital. At present, the state commission is taking steps to release her.

The public will be further informed on this issue.