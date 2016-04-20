State Commission makes a statement on transfer of Armenian soldiers

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Commission on Hostages, Prisoners of War and Missing Persons has released a further information on handling to the opposite side on more dead body of Armenian serviceman.

Report informs, dead body of the Armenian serviceman that killed during the recent military operations in the frontline and was found on April 11, 2016 during the searches on controlled Azerbaijani territories by military personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, has been transferred to the opposite side today, April 20.

The process carried out by the State Commission and the Defense Ministry under the mediation International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the OSCE.

The process has completed without incident.