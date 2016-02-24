State Commission: '3860 Azerbaijani citizens are captives and hostages currently'

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Roundtable 'Humanitarian catastrophe on captives and missing persons, hostages in the basis of international law' is being held in the Cultural Center of the State Security Service (SSS).

Report informs, the event organized by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

Representatives of the State Commission, international organizations, representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs and SSS Joint Investigation Team on the crimes committed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenians as well as NGO representatives attend the roundtable.

Addressing the event, Head of the Working Group of the State Commission Ismayil Akhundov spoke about necessity of establishment of the State Commission as well as about new requirements and obligations given to the Commission by President Ilham Aliyev in order for search of persons, missing during Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, return of captives and hostages, coordination of activities of state authorities in this direction.

I.Akhundov mentioned Armenians continue to violate the standards of international law.

Deputy Head of the Working group Eldar Samadov said over 6000 Azerbaijani citizens have been taken captives and hostages by Armenia.

According to him, up to now 1435 captives and hostages have ben liberated: 'Currently, 3860 persons are captives and hostages. 3162 of them are servicemen, 698 civilians. 60 of civilians are underage persons, 249 women, 303 older persons.'

E.Samadov noted 68 Azerbaijani captives have been liberated in exchange for a large amount of money.