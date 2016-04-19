State Commission: Corpse of Armenian serviceman will be handed over tomorrow

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Relevant state authorities have adopted a decision to hand over the corpse of an Armenian serviceman on April 20, 15:00 pm, who has been killed during recent military operations on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops and revealed in the territory under control of Azerbaijani servicemen on April 11, 2016.

Report was told in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing persons.

The State Commission has appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to act as a humanitarian mediator in the implementation of the process and inform the opposite side.