SSS chief: "Dreams of enemy and its supporters on unalterability of status quo in the conflict have failed"

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ " Dreams of enemy and its supporters on unalterability status quo in the conflict failed, the international community, especially the actors that performed the mediation not equitable, but sluggishly in the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict understanding that the patience of our people exhausted and Azerbaijan has already put its military strength and real determination, decided to launch an emergency action."

Report informs, the Head of the State Security Service(SSS), Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said in his article on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day - June 26.

SSS chief stressed that the continuation of Armenia's aggressive policy, the state of war in Azerbaijan, steadily makes the state to increase the power of its army, increase the level of professionalism of the soldiers and officers, to increase military power of the country: "President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the army building, strengthening of defense potential, establishment of the strong army has the utmost importance for the state, as well as for each citizen of our state. The President said: "Today, the balance of powers between Armenia and Azerbaijan is no longer available. This is so in every sphere. If the economy of Azerbaijan is nearly ten times more than Armenia's economy and our budget expenditures nearly eight times more than in Armenia, of course, our army is much stronger and volume of expenditures spending for military objectives and defense infrastructure really bigger than in Armenia. As stated always by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we must be ready at any moment to liberate our lands from the occupants by a military way and the Azerbaijani government maximum uses the all opportunities to do this.

The Armed Forces of Armenia plan constantly to commit sabotage, launch various threatening actions against the civilians on the frontline areas. As a result of such actions, battles occurred in summer of 2014 on the frontline, destruction of Mi-24 military helicopter of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam region in November, as well as in response to provocations of the enemy, the battles in early April of this year that resulted with a counter-attack of Azerbaijani Armed Forces and liberation of a few strategic heights have already proved once again that Azerbaijani Armed Forces have enough power."

M.Guliyev noted that the military-political importance of April war results has essentially affected the acceleration of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "First of all, it should be noted that just a small team of Azerbaijani Armed Forces could destroy and deprive in a short time the positions that enemy had strengthened for many years, our units also could strengthen at those positions in a short time.

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, April battles were a good lesson for the Armenian leadership. Time has come to take concrete steps on settlement of the conflict as soon as possible, negotiators also should understand that the conflict is not frozen, and Azerbaijan will never miss the advantage. We can say with confidence that our honourable President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev irrepleaceably serves as a wise leader, a talented military commander, as well as the patriotic Azerbaijani forliberation of our lands and his heroism, determination and persistence will result with a victory as soon as possible.