Special secretary: Azerbaijan a brotherly state for Pakistan

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade met with newly appointed secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Syed Abrar Hussain.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan, ambassador who congratulated the special secretary on appointment said that Azerbaijan attaches a great importance to relations with Pakistan and development of relations with Pakistan in all areas is a priority.

The ambassador praised Pakistan's fair position on the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Syed Abrar Hussain said in turn that, countries supporting each other such as Pakistan and Azerbaijan are rarely found and this support has been continuing historically. Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for Pakistan and due to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan it does not recognize Armenia as a state.

The work done to strengthen economic and trade relations, arrangement of mutual visits, prospects of expanding relations between cities and regions of the two countries, continuation of consultations between the foreign ministries, increasing contractual basis and other issues were discussed during the meeting.