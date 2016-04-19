 Top
    ​Special Representative: OSCE Chairmanship is concerned about deteriorating situation in the Karabakh conflict zone

    Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman for the South Caucasus met with the Armenian Foreign Minister

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman for the South Caucasus, Gunter Behler had a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the meeting discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    At the meeting, Mr. Behler noted that the OSCE chairmanship is concerned about aggravation of the situation on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, and expressed condolences for the victims.

