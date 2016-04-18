​Special Representative of OSCE PA for the South Caucasus to visit the region in the near future

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin will visit the region in the near future.

Report informs, this was stated by Special Representative Kristian Vigenin at a meeting of parliamentarians from 15 OSCE countries on the German-French border.

According to him, this visit will be related to preparation of the conference on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which will be held with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group in July in Tbilisi during the annual session of the OSCE in Georgia.