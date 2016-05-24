OSCE PA ​Special Representative to present a report on visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary (OSCE PA) Assembly Kristian Vigenin will prepare a report on the visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The report will be presented at the upcoming annual meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi.

Report informs citing ArmToday, K.Vigenin said during his meeting with Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov.

Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is on a visit to Yerevan. He will visit Baku on May 27.

Speaking about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Vigenin pointed out the need for even greater efforts to establish peace in the region without contesting the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held this year in Tbilisi from 1 to 5 July. The session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be attended by 700 deputies from 57 countries.