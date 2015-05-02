Spanish FM: We do not recognize parliamentary elections to be held in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Spain does not recognize the "parliamentary elections" to be held on May 3 in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, it was said in a statement of the Foreign Ministry of Spain.

"In connection with the "parliamentary elections" allegedly on May 3, 2015 in Nagorno-Karabakh, Spain recalls that these "elections" are illegitimate. Separating of the territory which is the result of the use of force, contradicts to international law and is not recognized by Azerbaijan, "- the statement says.

"On this occasion, Spain urges the parties to put an end to the status quo in the framework of the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act of peace negotiations to achieve a durable and lasting peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," - said in a statement.