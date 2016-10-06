Soldier of Azerbaijani Army martyred

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia again started to carry out provocative actions to escalate the situation on the frontline.

Report informs refrerring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to report, on October 5, in the evening, as a result of firing the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by Armenian military units in the line of confrontation (LoC) of the troops, soldier Mammadov Sahil Sabir oglu were killed.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's leadership expressed its deep condolences to the family and relatives of martyr and wished them patience!

"We declare that military and political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the next bloody provocation on in the LoC", the ministry stated.