Soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces became martyr

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 13 Armenian armed units fired on positions of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Defense, as a result of enemy bullets killed the servant of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Guliyev Orhan Vagif ogly.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the situation on the front line is under the full control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces: "We will avenge for our martyr and inflict more crushing blow to the enemy".

The Ministry of Defense brings deepest condolences to the parents and relatives of the martyr.