Slovenia does not recognize "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Slovenia does not recognize the so called "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh, held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, on May 3. Report informs, a statement of the Foreign Ministry of Slovenia declares.

"Slovenia reiterates that it does not recognize the legal framework within which they were held. Slovenia also reiterates that that these procedures cannot prejudice the determination of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh or impact the negotiation process", the statement says.

Slovenian MFA strongly supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the efforts of its co-chairs to overcome the status quo and to progress in the negotiations.