Siyavush Novruzov: Any time we must be ready for war

Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ/ "Frozen conflict is a conflict, which may break out any moment. April battles also showed it. Therefore, we must be ready for war at any moment".

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Siyavush Novruzov said at today's plenary session of the committee.

He said that Azerbaijan has enough servicemen in reserve, they also can serve, if necessary."

S.Novruzov noted that in 1990s, patriots resisted to Armenians: "Otherwise, Armenians would come up to the Kura River. Therefore, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription must enlist people at certain age. Then they should be trained. Battles are mainly conducted by those, serving under contract. Servicemen at the age of 18 are inexperienced".

He stressed that information on media about the army should be strictly controlled: "Of course, control exits, however, some foreign-controlled media spread information. It must be prevented. News related to army in a country in a state of war only must be released in the order as by the Ministry of Defence"

The NAP official noted that earlier, retired generals had been appointing heads of executive powers in the frontline districts: "This practice should be applied again. Because they have sufficient managerial skills".