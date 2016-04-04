OSCE Permanent Council's special meeting will discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

Report was told in the OSCE press service.

The meeting will be held on April 5.

Notably, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will arrive today in Vienna to take part in the general meeting of the Minsk Group on April 5.

OSCE Permanent Council is the main permanent body for the development of OSCE decisions, it meets weekly in Vienna, usually on Thursdays, to discuss the current situation in the OSCE area of attention and to make appropriate decisions.