Situation along the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops heats up

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 101 times throughout the day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Farahli. Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region was fired from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapqaraqoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Garagashagli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.