Sirodjidin Aslov: Tajikistan supports the Karabakh conflict settlement only by peaceful means

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tajikistan supports the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means and this is our position of principle.

Report informs referring to News.am, said the Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan in Yerevan.

"I expressed my sincere concern about the recent tensions in the conflict zone, which led to casualties. Tajikistan has always supported the settlement of all conflicts exclusively by peaceful means", he stressed.