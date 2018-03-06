Sidorov: CSTO will not support separatists in Karabakh in case of war

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will not support the separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh in case of a war outbreak.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said during the Moscow-Yerevan-Astana-Bishkek-Minsk TV bridge "The main threats to military security for the CSTO member states”.

According to him, all CSTO agreements signed specifically with Armenia and accordingly, the CSTO has obligations before Yerevan.

He stressed that the CSTO does not have an authority to intervene in any conflict, in which any member country of the organization participates without a corresponding request for support.