Settlement of Karabakh conflict included in regional priorities of Russian foreign policy

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia actively supports political and diplomatic settlement of conflicts in the post-Soviet space.", stated in the new concept of foreign policy of the Russian Federation, approved by President Vladimir Putin, Report informs.

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is included in the section of regional prioritiesof the new concept of of Russian foreign policy.

It is noted that Russia "in particular contributes to the framework of the existing multilateral negotiating mechanism ... Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in cooperation with other States co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group on the basis of the principles set out in the joint statement by the presidents of Russia, US and France, made in 2009-2013. "