 Top
    Close photo mode

    Serzh Sargsyan returned to Armenia and left for Karabakh

    Serzh Sargsyan visited the occupied Khankendi in order to see his mother

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former President Serzh Sargsyan has returned to Armenia after his vacation in Italy and went to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs, referring to the " Zhoghovurd " ("The People") newspaper.

    It is noted that S. Sargsyan was in holiday abroad for about 10 days, presumably in Italy. After returning from vacation, he stayed for a short time in Yerevan, after which he went to occupied Khankendi in order to see his mother.

    The head of the office of ex-president Nairi Petrosyan, when asked about the whereabouts of the former prime minister of the republic, confirmed that S. Sargsyan returned to Armenia.

    Notably, one of the daughters of the ex-president married the Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi