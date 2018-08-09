Serzh Sargsyan returned to Armenia and left for Karabakh

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former President Serzh Sargsyan has returned to Armenia after his vacation in Italy and went to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs, referring to the " Zhoghovurd " ("The People") newspaper.

It is noted that S. Sargsyan was in holiday abroad for about 10 days, presumably in Italy. After returning from vacation, he stayed for a short time in Yerevan, after which he went to occupied Khankendi in order to see his mother.

The head of the office of ex-president Nairi Petrosyan, when asked about the whereabouts of the former prime minister of the republic, confirmed that S. Sargsyan returned to Armenia.

Notably, one of the daughters of the ex-president married the Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican.