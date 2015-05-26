Sergey Naryshkin: Russia is interested in the soonest settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the official visit of the Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov to Russia, he met with Chairman of State Duma Sergey Naryshkin, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan.

Mr. Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in all spheres, including the inter-parliamentary ties.

The Minister highly appreciated the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening of the upcoming l European games to be held on June 12-28 in Baku.

After he informed about the negotiation process on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mr. Mammadyarov said that the conflict is almost resolved. He added that in order to resolve the conflict first of all it is required to withdraw armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and declare the inadmissibility of the status quo.

The minister stressed that for the restoration of peace and stability in the region, the Armenian leadership should refuse its destructive policies and demonstrate political restraint.