Sergey Markov: 'It's possible to reach some kind of compromise in Nagorno-Karabakh solving

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It's possible to reach some sort of compromise in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh."

Report was told by member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, head of the International Observer Group "Civil Dialogue" Sergei Markov, while he commenting on the process of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

According to him, the negotiations behind closed doors are underway intensively over a year and negotiators have conditions for a historic compromise on the table: "This is the cessation of the blockade of Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan in exchange for the liberation of 7 occupied regions of Azerbaijan. The fact that occupied regions of Azerbaijan are in ruins, is a challenge to common sense and humanitarian principles.