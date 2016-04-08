Sergei Lebedev: We hope, appeals of CIS FMs to colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia will be implemented

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed at the meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers.

Report informs, Executive Secretary of CIS, Sergei Lebedev said at a press conference Friday.

According to him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the meeting reported results of their meetings in Baku on the occasion of the problem: "In addition, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian expressed their position on this issue."

S. Lebedev added that all CIS sides expressed over the cessation of hostilities. "We are grieving about the situation. All sides expressed a sincere wish that the parties return to the peace dialogue. This is a complex problem, and we hope that the appeal of CIS MFA heads to colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia will be implemented".