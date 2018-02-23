Sergei Markov: Talks on Karabakh will be intensified after elections

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I think that after the elections this year the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be intensified."

Report informs, Director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia, political scientist Sergei Markov said.

In his opinion, talks will be conducted as before on the basis of the Madrid principles.

As the expert noted, the result was practically reached by the end of negotiations in late 2016: "Optimism was very great, but there was no way out. The return to these negotiations is extremely important. And the reason of breakdown was a pressure of radical Armenian diaspora, as it feared to lose influence on Armenia".

According to Markov, Russia plays the leading role in the OSCE Minsk Group.

"The United States and France in this format are not in a conflict with Russia, although there is tension in other matters. This is a unique case in which the United States and France support such peacekeeping initiatives", he added.