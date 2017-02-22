Sergei Lavrov: Russia stands for seeking optimal solution for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Russia stands for seeking optimal solution of the conflict in line with documents signed with participation of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as officials of three co-chairing countries of OSCE Minsk Group”.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told after meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan.

“I am sure that negotiations will support development of our alliance ties in the future”, Lavrov noted.

Foreign minister believes that there is no alternative to format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ activities.

Notably, Sergei Lavrov has today met with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan in Moscow. Settlement of conflict over occupied Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan was also discussed at the meeting.