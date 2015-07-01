Serbian journalist apologizes for travelling to Karabakh

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Serbian journalist Slobodan Samarciya, who illegally visited the Azerbaijani occupied territories by Armenia in March this year, was included in the list of "undesirable persons".

The journalist wrote a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, apologized and asked to be removed from the list.

In his letter he informed that he regretted that he visited these territories without proper authorization, and apologized, stating that this visit took place at the instigation of the Armenian side. He also underlined that this wouldn't happen again.

The journalist also expressed respect to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Taking into consideration his letter, the name of the journalist was removed from list of "undesirable persons".