Self-murder facts soar in Armenian army

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the miserable situation in Armenian army deployed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the number of suicides and self-injuries with intent to avoid service have increased significantly.

Report informs, a few days ago, Rafael Hakopyan, a soldier, cut his arm off to commit a suicide.

Soso Davityan, serving in Drakhtik, Hadrut region, wounded his hands. Both servicemen were hospitalized. Doctors regard their condition as moderate.

Another incident was committed by military serviceman Aram Gevorkyan. A. Gevorgyan, who was kept in the battlefield for a long time, tried to injure himself with a firearm. A criminal case has been filed against serviceman and the investigation is underway. Nevertheless, due to the lack of squad, he appointed to serve in front line position.

In the last incident, soldier Karen Avetisyan was forced to commit suicide because of unbearable service.

High number of deaths in Armenian army along with sharp protest of parents creates a general dissatisfaction and mistrust in the Armenian society.