Section Head at Presidential Administration: We shall prove Armenians' genocide claims are false

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Human Rights Institute of ANAS held an international conference on "Fake Armenian Genocide: Fiction and Reality".

Report informs, the event was attended by the director of the Human Rights Institute of ANAS Ayten Mustafayeva, director of the Center for Eurasian Studies Alev Kilic, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova and others.

According to the Head of the Center for Eurasian Studies Kilic Alev, Azerbaijan and Turkey are the countries affected by the violence and slander from Armenia: "We always say that we need to look forward.

The events are never one-sided. This does not mean that history should be forgotten. Naturally, there are questions to which we must respond.However, there are much more questions to be answered by Armenians".

According to the Section Head at the Presidential Administration Fuad Akhundov, it is proved that the claims of Armenians are false: "Thoughts expressed at the conferences in the past did not develop. Now our main goal is to help with the facts and documents to prove the falsity of the claims of Armenians and once and for all get it over with".

The event ended with speech of the other conference participants.