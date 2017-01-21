Secretary of State: United Kingdom will continue to contribute to Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ United Kingdom will continue to assist the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing the Armenian media, this is stated in the message of Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson to Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in connection with the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.