Secretary General: UN is ready to assist efforts of OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN is ready to contribute to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing the Armenian media, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in New York.
During the meeting, current situation surrounding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed.
Parties also touched upon the agreements reached at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg to create mechanisms for investigating the incidents.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook