Secretary General: OSCE cannot dictate decision on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The only way to resolve the protracted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the return of the sides to the negotiating table with honest intentions".

Report informs, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger stated in an interview with Interfax.

"The OSCE provides a platform for dialogue and supports the sides in achieving a lasting peace. This requires the true political will of the sides. Only the sides to the conflict can reach a peaceful settlement. The OSCE cannot dictate decision on the conflict", he said.

In this regard, he appreciated the meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place on October 16 in Vienna under the auspices of the Minsk Group co-chairs which was the first direct meeting at this level for more than a year.

"The Minsk Group, under the leadership of the three co-chairs, remains the only recognized format for the sides. It enjoys full trust from all OSCE member states", T. Greminger noted.