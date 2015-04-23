OIC Secretary General condemns so-called 'elections' to be held in occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iyad Ameen Madani condemns the "elections" to be held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 3 May 2015.

Report informs referring to the press service of the OIC, I. A. Madani states that these elections are illegal and in contravention of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Similarly, the OIC Secretary General calls on the international community to condemn this process and deem it illegitimate.

The Secretary General reiterates the constant principled position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation supporting the efforts made by the Republic of Azerbaijan towards a peaceful solution to the territorial conflict in the frame of the relevant international resolutions and on the basis of respect for the principles of territorial integrity of states and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.