​Samad Seyidov: Only one violator of talks is Armenia

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is trying by all means to disrupt the negotiation process."

Report informs, the head of the permanent delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) Samad Seyidov told reporters.

"The negotiation leads to a change in the status quo. All international organizations have statements related to changing the status quo. Armenia is trying by all means to disrupt the negotiation process. The only one violator of negotiations is Armenia", S.Seyidov said.