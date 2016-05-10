 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Samad Seyidov: Only one violator of talks is Armenia

    The talks will lead to changes in the status quo

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia is trying by all means to disrupt the negotiation process."

    Report informs, the head of the permanent delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) Samad Seyidov told reporters.

    "The negotiation leads to a change in the status quo. All international organizations have statements related to changing the status quo. Armenia is trying by all means to disrupt the negotiation process. The only one violator of negotiations is Armenia", S.Seyidov said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi