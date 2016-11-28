 Top
    Samad Seyidov: Development of draft law on Khojali tragedy important

    'Armenia holds an unconstructive position'

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Process of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia is underway. But Armenia holds an unconstructive position.

    Report informs, Chairman of International relations and inter-parliamentary ties commission of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Samed Seyidov said.

    He stated, Armenia that participates in all European projects, must be called to court: “Development of draft law on Khojali tragedy is important. And quite difficult to take this issue to a legal ground. Sometimes, they said that we are late in this issue; it is not true. Our relevant works are underway.”

