Samad Seyidov: Azerbaijani side never avoids meetings with Armenians

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Samad Seyidov has commented on the information regarding meeting with Armenian delegation to the PACE.

S.Seyidov told Report that Azerbaijani side never avoids such meetings: "The question is about the meetings in the last session, separately held by PACE President Pedro Agramunt with heads of Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations. Azerbaijan side never avoids meetings, on the contrary, we have always acted as supporters of organizing meeting. We have repeatedly issued statements at the Council of Europe in this regard. However, Armenia has always negatively demonstrated its stand. Now, such an initiative was put forward by PACE President. "

Head of the delegation noted that Azerbaijan still remains in its stand: "If a meeting is organized, we will not avoid attend. However, referring to the talks within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenians say that such meetings at the Council of Europe are of no importance. I do not agree with that view. I think each meeting is important for us."

Notably, Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament, a member of the delegation to the PACE, Hermine Naghdalyan said that initial agreement was reached for a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations to the PACE. If the meeting takes place, the issue on settlement of the conflict on occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be discussed.