Samad Seyidov: Activity of PACE Sub-committee on Conflicts a positive factor for Azerbaijan

Strasbourg. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The Sub-committee on Conflicts of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is re-formed. More number of such institutions are positive for Azerbaijan".

Samad Seyidov, the Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, told Western European bureau of Report News Agency.

He noted that the issue of re-formation of the Sub-committee is considered and decisions are taken at the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly every year: "Activity of such a committee is a positive factor for Azerbaijan. Discussions are underway on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the Sub-committee on Conflicts.

"The more Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is actual, the sooner the conflict resolves", he added.