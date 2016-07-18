​Russian political scientist: Events in Yerevan will reduce possibility of a compromise on Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Events in Yerevan will reduce the possibility of a compromise on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was stated by Russian political analyst Sergei Markov, commenting on taking hostages by the opposition in the Yerevan police station.

He added that the event would significantly increase of Serzh Sargsyan’s fears over his possible overthrow as president.

"The happening events speak of two things: firstly, there is widespread discontent with the current president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan among the people including organized groups that intend to seek his overthrow; secondly, the level of violence in Armenian politics is very high. Many similar factors have proved it before.

It is enough to remind the shooting in the Armenian parliament, when, during the regular session, while the Minister of Finance of Armenia Levon Barkhudaryan was making a speech, terrorists burst into the hall and opened fire on the crowd. In other words, the level of violence in the political life of Armenia is very high", political scientist said.