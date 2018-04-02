Russian political scientist: Armenia for a long time lived with illusions

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenia has lived for a very long time with illusions. The power and stability has long been exhausted”.

Report informs, Russian political scientist Oleg Kuznetsov said, commenting on results of the elections in Russia and their impact on situation in the South Caucasus region.

The expert noted that today Armenia has become an object of investment of political investments in order to increase control over it. At the same time, according to O. Kuznetsov, Russia began to lose its former influence in Armenia. "The current situation in Armenia is the defeat of Russia," he added.

Regarding the situation in the region, in particular, around the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the political scientist stressed that Russia is "a supporter of keeping the balance of power in the region, but in the event of even more distance from Armenia from it, Moscow will not even consider allocating a loan for armament to Yerevan."