Russian MFA: We expect Karabakh conflict parties will return to negotiating table

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The last year’s April events became the most serious violation of the cease-fire regime since the signing of agreement in 1994.

Report informs, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Today, a year passes since the reaching an agreement in Moscow to end large-scale military operations on the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. It was the most serious violation of the ceasefire regime for all time since 1994," Zakharova said.

She recalled that active efforts were made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international organizations aimed at provision of stability in the conflict zone and creation of conditions for promotion of the peace process, particularly, in the framework of Vienna and St. Petersburg summits on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in 2016.

"Work on this direction continues at all levels, and we expect that the parties will return to the negotiating table and resume the dialogue aimed at achieving a sustainable settlement," the spokesperson said.