Russian MFA: Situation in Karabakh conflict zone remains complicated

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow welcomes readiness of Baku and Yerevan to activate negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

Report informs, spokesperson for Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said at the briefing commenting on the recent meeting results between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva.

"We welcome the stated readiness of the sides to intensify the negotiation process and take additional steps aimed at reducing tensions on the contact line", Zakharova said.

According to her, Moscow supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are preparing next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia "to discuss the essential issues of the settlement and possible measures to stabilize the situation".

Zakharova expressed regret that the situation in the conflict zone remains "complicated".

"We call Baku and Yerevan to demonstrate constructive approach to search settlement for unsolved question", Spokesperson for Russian MFA added.