Russian MFA: Russia actively involved in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is using all the tools available to provide mediation assistance to the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including meetings at the highest levels.

Report informs, citing the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement of Russian Foreign Ministry at the end of 2015 declares.

"Russia has played an active role in providing mediation assistance to the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, realizing all available tools, including a meeting at the highest levels, the statement says.

Relevant initiatives were discussed in detail during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Yerevan in April and Baku in June and also discussed during the official visit of Armenian and Azerbaijani FM to Moscow in April, May respectively."

"In a statement, the heads of delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, USA, France) at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Belgrade in early December recorded urgent appeal to the parties to reaffirm commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict and to continue work aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement on the basis of existing proposals", said Russian Foreign Ministry.