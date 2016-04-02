 Top
    Russian MFA: Moscow maintains regular contact with foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Moscow with the utmost concern perceives reports of serious aggravation of the situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow maintains regular contact with the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia in connection with the situation on the contact line.

    Report informs, it is said in a statement by Russian MFA Spokesman Maria Zakharova.

    Zakharova stressed that Moscow "with the utmost concern perceives reports of serious aggravation of the situation on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh". Russian Foreign Ministry calls on the parties to an immediate ceasefire and to show restraint.

