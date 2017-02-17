Russian MFA issued a statement over "referendum" in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with information on carrying out the so-called "referendum" by Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to TASS, statement of the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry states that Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state: "We do not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. We think that its status should be determined through political talks within the Minsk process", the statement reads.