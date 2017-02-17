 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian MFA issued a statement over "referendum" in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

    MFA: We don't recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as independent state

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with information on carrying out the so-called "referendum" by Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh. 

    Report informs referring to TASS, statement of the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry states that Russia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state: "We do not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. We think that its status should be determined through political talks within the Minsk process", the statement reads.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi