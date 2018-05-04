Russian Foreign Ministry: We must wait for stabilization of situation in Armenia to continue negotiations on Karabakh

 Top
    Moscow. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ We must wait for the stabilization of situation in Armenia to continue negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report's Russian bureau informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

    "Armenia is now experiencing difficult political times. When the internal political situation is stabilized definitively, it will be possible to talk about other problems, including the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, - Zakharova said.

    According to her, Russia takes a consistent position on the problems of Nagorno-Karabakh.

