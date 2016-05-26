Russian Foreign Ministry: We call on parties to Karabakh conflict avoiding confrontation attempts

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ We call on the parties to avoid the confrontation attempts on deterioration of the situation, to create an atmosphere for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, commenting on the recent meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in Vienna.

Talking about which steps Russia takes to maintain the agreements, M.Zakharova noted the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, contacts with the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia as "the practical steps": "Of course, it's also the contacts with our foreign partners. We are quite active in this regard. I think we are active in order to bring this situation to its final settlement."