Russian MFA: 'The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has its own discussion format'

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has its own discussion format.

Report informs, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We understand that because of its history, sensitivity, there is a constant desire to comment on this issue. But there is a difference between explanation and controversy and attempts to use the public space to settle such a difficult problem. There are various mechanisms in order to solve it – the summits, meetings of bilateral and multilateral format", she said.

Commenting on the latest meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia St. Petersburg, M.Zakharova called this meeting a success: "Now it is important not to spend the reached positive development in a public rhetoric. Such topics need some silence. It is not important there to show who is stronger and cute. It’s important the problem could pass in a particular plane."