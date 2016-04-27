Russian Foreign Ministry: The first priority is preventing further bloodshed in Karabakh conflict zone

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "What is happening in the Karabakh zone at the moment is a confirmation of our thesis that it's necessary now more than ever to show restraint and restore the stability."

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

"We strongly believe that the parties to resume the negotiating process, which contributes to the establishment of long-term peace settlement. We believe, it's fundamentally important to step up efforts to reduce the risk of war on the basis of existing agreements", said M.Zakharova.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the first priority at the moment is "to prevent the resumption of a new aggression, also bloodshed and create an atmosphere that will be calm and lead to the resumption of the negotiating process."